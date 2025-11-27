Barkley (groin) doesn't have a designation for Friday's game against the Bears.

Barkley opened Week 13 prep with a limited walkthrough Tuesday and followed it up with a capped practice Wednesday due to a groin injury. However, his full walkthrough Thursday paves the way for him to continue to lead the Eagles' ground attack Friday. In three contests since the team's Week 9 bye, Barkley has turned 69 touches into 265 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns.