Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Clear for Black Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barkley (groin) doesn't have a designation for Friday's game against the Bears.
Barkley opened Week 13 prep with a limited walkthrough Tuesday and followed it up with a capped practice Wednesday due to a groin injury. However, his full walkthrough Thursday paves the way for him to continue to lead the Eagles' ground attack Friday. In three contests since the team's Week 9 bye, Barkley has turned 69 touches into 265 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns.
