Barkley (hamstring/back) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

After sitting out Wednesday's session due to lingering hamstring and back injuries, Barkley ended Week 9 prep with back-to-back limited practices, which was enough to get the call clear ahead of Sunday. He gutted out a 32 percent snap share this past Sunday in Washington en route to 14 touches for 54 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD while splitting the backfield with Elijah Mitchell (15 touches for 37 total yards).