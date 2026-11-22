Barkley (left arm) said after Sunday's 19-16 win over the Steelers that he believes he'll play in Thursday's game at Dallas, Johnny McGonigal of PennLive.com reports.

Barkley didn't log a touch after the 8:02 mark of the fourth quarter after he had an apparent left arm injury examined by team trainers, according to Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer. While Barkley wouldn't elaborate on the issue to McGonigal, the running back seemed optimistic about his chances to suit up in Week 12. Barkley finished Sunday's matchup with 17 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown and wasn't targeted by QB Joe Milton. Monday's injury report may provide further clarity on Barkley's situation.