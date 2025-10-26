Barkley suffered a groin injury during Sunday's game against the Giants.

Barkley pulled up at the end of a 28-yard run near the end of the third quarter, after which he visited the sideline tent before the Eagles disclosed the nature of his injury. If he's unable to return, he'll finish Week 8 with 14 carries for 150 yards and one touchdown and four catches (on five targets) for 24 yards and another TD. Tank Bigsby took over most of the RB duties following Barkley's departure.