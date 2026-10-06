Barkley (hamstring) is considered week-to-week, though the Eagles don't view the injury as long term, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After exiting early in Sunday's loss to the Rams with the hamstring issue, Barkley now appears likely to miss at least some time. However, the Eagles -- and Barkley's fantasy managers -- can breathe a sign of relief since the injury doesn't appear likely to sideline the star running back for a substantial period of time. With Tank Bigsby (abdomen) expected to land on IR, Philadelphia's backfield is down to just Will Shipley among healthy options on the active roster. The Eagles will likely turn to one or more of Jaydon Blue, Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele from the practice squad for Week 5 and potentially beyond.