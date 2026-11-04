Barkley (hamstring/back) officially didn't practice Wednesday.

Barkley's DNP to begin Week 9 prep was forecast by his lack of presence during the open portion of Wednesday's session. He continues to deal with the hamstring and back injuries that bothered him last week, but he still was able to play this past Sunday at Washington, log a 32 percent snap share and turn 14 touches into 54 yards from scrimmage and one TD. If he follows a similar practice regimen as last week, Barkley also will sit out Thursday before returning as a limited participant Friday.