Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Efficient RB1 performance Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barkley ran the ball 22 times for 88 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.
Barkley set the tone on offense for Philadelphia by scoring the game's first touchdown in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX. The 28-year-old superstar went on to average 4.0 yards per tote while leading his club in yards from scrimmage (94). The recent trade for RB Tank Bigsby didn't affect Barkley's workload, as the only other rusher to record any carries was veteran backup AJ Dillon (3-19-0). Barkley will look to extend a modest two-game scoring streak to open the season when the Eagles host the Rams next Sunday.
