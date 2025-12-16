Barkley (stinger) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.

The Eagles held a walkthrough Tuesday. It's unclear when Barkley suffered the injury, but he'll have a few more days to rest up and get ready for Saturday's game against the Commanders. Barkley is coming off a productive Week 15 against the Raiders, rushing for 78 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries, adding two catches for 14 yards on three targets. He'll be in another pristine spot against Washington's run defense this weekend should Barkley be cleared to play.