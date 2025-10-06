Barkley was estimated as a non-participant on Monday's practice report due to a knee injury, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

This is a new ailment for Barkley, who is making his first appearance on the injury report all season. In Sunday's loss to the Broncos, Barkley set season-lows in playing time (72 percent of the offensive snaps), carries (six) and rushing yards (30). He's been held to fewer than 50 rushing yards in three straight games and has yet to hit 100 yards on the ground this season. If Barkley is unable to play Thursday night against the Giants, the Eagles would lean on AJ Dillon, Will Shipley and perhaps Tank Bigsby out of the backfield.