Though Barkley (knee) had general soreness coming out of Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the running back fully expects to play Thursday night against the Giants.

Barkley was notably listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, but Rapoport's report suggests that the star back isn't in danger of being sidelined Thursday. That said, Barkley's status is still worth monitoring ahead of Week 6 action, with added context on that front slated to arrive via Tuesday's practice report.