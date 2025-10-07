default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Barkley (knee) was limited in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

It's an upgrade for Barkley after he was estimated as a DNP on Monday's practice report. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Barkley was dealing with general soreness coming out of Sunday's loss to the Broncos and is fully expected to play against the Giants on Thursday night.

More News