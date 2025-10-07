Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Gets in limited practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barkley (knee) was limited in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
It's an upgrade for Barkley after he was estimated as a DNP on Monday's practice report. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Barkley was dealing with general soreness coming out of Sunday's loss to the Broncos and is fully expected to play against the Giants on Thursday night.
More News
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Estimated as DNP with knee injury•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Unusually low volume in loss•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Grinds it out vs. Bucs•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Held in check by Rams•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Efficient RB1 performance Sunday•