Barkley rushed 19 times for 43 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 31 yards in the Eagles' 31-25 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Barkley continued to find tough sledding on the ground against a stout Buccaneers run defense, but he managed to salvage his fantasy day with a six-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, his third visit to the end zone this season. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year also recorded four catches for the third time in the first four contests, finishing with one of his typically robust workloads. Barkley figures to have to continue grinding for every yard on the ground in Week 5, as the Broncos will pay a visit to Philadelphia next Sunday afternoon.