Barkley rushed 26 times for 83 yards while adding one reception for seven yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Lions.

Barkley had a rough go of things on the ground despite Philadelphia picking up another win, requiring a season-high 26 carries to reach Sunday's modest totals. The 28-year-old superstar has struggled out of his team's Week 9 bye, averaging 2.9 yards per carry with no touchdowns in those two contests. The good news for Barkley's managers is that the Eagles face the Cowboys' 29th-ranked rush defense next Sunday, a unit that has surrendered a whopping 143.0 yards per game to opposing rushers in 2025.