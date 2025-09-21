Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Held in check by Rams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barkley rushed the ball 18 times for 46 yards in Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams. He added four receptions for nine yards.
The Eagles were chasing the Rams for nearly the entire game, though volume wasn't Barkley's primary problem. Instead, he was held to only 2.6 yards per rush with a long gain of just 12 yards. Barkley did manage to salvage his day in leagues that reward receptions, as he hauled in four targets for the second time this season. Barkley has yet to hit 100 yards from scrimmage and also has zero 20-yard gains on the ground through three contests.
More News
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Efficient RB1 performance Sunday•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Tallies 84 total yards in win•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: No preseason playing time•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Pens two-year extension with Philly•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Workhorse role in SB win•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Wins Offensive Player of the Year•