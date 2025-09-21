Barkley rushed the ball 18 times for 46 yards in Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams. He added four receptions for nine yards.

The Eagles were chasing the Rams for nearly the entire game, though volume wasn't Barkley's primary problem. Instead, he was held to only 2.6 yards per rush with a long gain of just 12 yards. Barkley did manage to salvage his day in leagues that reward receptions, as he hauled in four targets for the second time this season. Barkley has yet to hit 100 yards from scrimmage and also has zero 20-yard gains on the ground through three contests.