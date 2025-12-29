Barkley rushed 19 times for 68 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 13-12 win over Buffalo.

Barkley failed to break away from the Bills' athletic linebacking corps and was held to 3.6 yards per tote Sunday. The 28-year-old failed to extend his modest scoring streak to four games, culminating in a mediocre fantasy performance by the superstar's standards. It was also the first time this season that Barkley did not receive a target, but the workhorse still commanded 19 of Philadelphia's 23 backfield carries. Barkley and his 280-1,140-7 rushing line will attempt to finish off a solid, yet underwhelming, regular season against the Commanders in Week 18.