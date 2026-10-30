Barkley (hamstring/back) said Friday that he hopes to play in Sunday night's game against the Commanders, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After returning to practice Friday following absences to begin the week, Barkley at least appears to have a chance to suit up Sunday night. Expect Barkley to get a questionable designation, so fantasy players will need to have a backup plan in place. Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue are waiver-wire options for managers looking for a one-for-one replacement.