Barkley (hamstring/back) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Washington.

After missing the first two practices of Week 8 prep, Barkley was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday as he deals with a lingering hamstring injury and a new back issue that he sustained Monday against the Cowboys. Earlier Friday, he told Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, "I would hope so," when asked if he's playing Sunday. With no designation to speak of on the final practice report, Barkley is in the clear ahead of the weekend, and he likely will retain a workhorse role due to the otherwise banged-up nature of the Eagles backfield.