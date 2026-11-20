Barkley (hamstring) told EJ Smith of PHLY Sports on Friday that he "feels better physically" after the team's Week 10 bye, and the running back doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Steelers.

Barkley was able to put together a full week of drills during Week 11 prep, and while his current state is positive, he added that the time off isn't a "magic pill," indicating that he still has some residual effects from the hamstring injury that has lingered since he picked it up in Week 4. In his last appearance in Week 9 against the Giants, he handled a 58 percent snap share and turned his 13 carries into 22 yards and one touchdown. As for the rest of the Eagles backfield, Jaydon Blue is the only other option on the active roster, Elijah Mitchell is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad, and Will Shipley (foot) may be activated from injured reserve Saturday.