Barkley rushed 13 times for 30 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for 24 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders.

Barkley got to the edge to score a three-yard rushing touchdown out of the wildcat formation and give the Eagles a 10-0 first-quarter lead, but it was all Washington after that. He came into the game averaging 5.7 yards per carry but mustered only 2.3 YPC in this one while playing at less than full health. Barkley didn't sit down when on the sideline in an effort to stay loose and mitigate the effects of the back injury he sustained in Week 7 against Dallas while compensating for a hamstring injury that kept him out of the previous two games. The banged-up Barkley, who didn't notch a touch in the fourth quarter, will likely try to gut it out again in Week 9 against the NFC East-leading Giants.