Barkley (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Barkley was also listed as limited during Tuesday's walkthrough session, meaning he will have one more opportunity to upgrade his practice level Thursday, at which point the Eagles will decide whether to assign him an official injury designation for Friday's game against the Bears. It's entirely possible, of course, that the team is simply managing Barkley's reps while facing a short week of preparation. He carried the ball 10 times for 22 yards and secured seven of eight targets for 52 yards during the team's Week 12 loss to the Cowboys. Barkley also lost one fumble versus Dallas.