Barkley was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report due to a neck injury and an illness.

Barkley appeared to be nursing a left arm injury in the aftermath of Sunday's 19-16 win over the Steelers, but it was instead two different health concerns that resulted in him being included on the Eagles' first Week 12 injury report. The Eagles are facing a quick turnaround this week with a Thursday matchup against the Cowboys, so Barkley could be in line for only light activity over the next two days as the team aims to keep him as fresh as possible for that contest. Head coach Nick Sirianni hasn't yet offered any indication that Barkley is in jeopardy of sitting out Thanksgiving Day.