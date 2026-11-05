Barkley (hamstring/back) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Barkley followed up Wednesday's DNP with some activity one day later as he deals with lingering hamstring and back injuries. Friday's practice report will determine if he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Giants. While playing through those health concerns this past Sunday in Washington, Barkley logged a 32 percent snap share and racked up 14 touches for 54 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD.