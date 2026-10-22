Barkley (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

This marks Barkley's first official on-field work since he initially suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Rams. He consequently sat out Weeks 5 and 6, but his return to drills this week at least gives him a chance to suit up Monday versus the Cowboys. Barkley told Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday that he wants to play in Week 7 but still needs to test out his hamstring over the next few days. Ultimately, Saturday's practice report will reveal Barkley's odds to return to action.