Barkley (groin) was estimated to be a limited participant at the Eagles' walkthrough Tuesday.

Barkley has been managing a groin injury on and off since tweaking his groin in Week 8 versus the Giants, and he has now opened the week on the team's initial injury report. Considering it's a short week for the Eagles, the running back's status at practice will be worth monitoring. Barkley compiled 22 rushing yards on 10 carries while catching seven of eight targets for 52 yards in the team's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys in Week 12. He'll have two more chances to return to practice prior to Friday's contest against the Bears.