Barkley took 22 carries for 60 yards while catching all three of his targets for 41 yards in Monday's 10-7 win over the Packers.

Barkley used the Eagles' bye week to fully recover from a minor groin injury suffered at the tail end of a Week 8 win over the Giants. The 28-year-old superstar was stymied on the ground by Green Bay's defense, but he still reached the century mark in total yards with an efficient night as a receiver. Barkley has been an obvious disappointment when comparing his 2025 results to his MVP-caliber campaign last year, but he is still producing a solid fantasy season with 779 total yards and six touchdowns through nine starts. The reigning Super Bowl champions will stick in the primetime slot for a Week 11 matchup against the Lions on Sunday Night Football.