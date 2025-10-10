Barkley rushed 12 times for 58 yards and brought in two of three targets for nine yards in the Eagles' 34-17 loss to the Giants on Thursday night.

Barkley was set up well on paper for a matchup against the Giants' porous run defense, but game script would eventually cap his opportunities and lead to his second-lowest carry total of the campaign. He was efficient with his opportunities, averaging an encouraging 4.8 yards per carry after posting 5.0 yards per tote in the Week 5 loss to the Broncos. Barkley has still to crack the 90-yard mark on the ground through six games, however, and he's still averaging just 3.4 yards per carry on the season thanks to a slow start to the season. Barkley will have a tough Week 7 challenge on his hands as well, considering the talented Vikings defense awaits in a Week 7 road matchup on Sunday, Oct. 19.