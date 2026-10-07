Barkley (hamstring) officially didn't practice Wednesday

Barkley lasted just four offensive snaps before exiting this past Sunday's loss to the Rams in the first quarter due to a hamstring issue. Head coach Nick Sirianni remained mum Monday regarding Barkley's status, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network later reported that the running back is considered week-to-week with an injury that's not deemed to be long term. As a result, Barkley's lack of activity Wednesday isn't a shock, and if he indeed sits out Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, he likely will pass off the No. 1 spot in the Eagles backfield to Will Shipley, with Dameon Pierce backing him up.