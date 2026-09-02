Barkley didn't see any action during the Eagles' three-game preseason slate.

At this point in his standout career, Barkley doesn't require exhibition reps to be his usual self once the games begin to count, so it's understandable that coach Nick Sirianni opted to rest Philadelphia's No. 1 RB and other key starters. After reeling off 2,005 rushing yards in 2024 and winning a Super Bowl, Barkley took a step back last season, but he still notched 1,413 yards from scrimmage and nine total TDs on 317 touches in 16 regular-season games. Sirianni has passed off play-calling duties to new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, so it remains to be seen how effective Barkley will be in the new scheme.