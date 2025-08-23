Barkley didn't play in Friday's 19-17 preseason win over the Jets.

Barkley didn't see the field in any of Philadelphia's three preseason games, as the Eagles understandably don't want to add any tread to the star running back's tires after he handled a league-high 345 regular-season carries in 2024, plus another 91 in the playoffs. History hasn't been kind to running backs in the season following such a heavy workload, but Barkley's a unique talent at the position. He'll be locked into an every-down role starting with Philadelphia's season opener against the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, with Will Shipley and AJ Dillon contending for backup duties.