Barkley was active but did not play in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Commanders.

Barkley was given a breather in Week 18 as Philadelphia gets set to begin its postseason run. The running back has now officially finished his second campaign with the Eagles having turned 280 carries into 1,140 yards and seven scores while also reeling in 37 of 50 targets for 273 yards and two touchdowns over 16 regular-season contests. Barkley compiled 499 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries over four contests during the postseason last year, and he'll look to pick up where he left off when the team hosts the 49ers in the wild-card round next weekend.