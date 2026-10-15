Barkley (hamstring) wasn't present for the open portion of Thursday's practice, Martin Frank of The News Journal reports.

As of Wednesday, Barkley has been listed as a non-participant on four consecutive injury reports due to a right hamstring issue, and he seems poised to make it five such listings once the Eagles post their second Week 6 report. With Will Shipley (foot) likely out for multiple weeks, Dameon Pierce seems set for a large workload out of the backfield Sunday against the Panthers, assuming Barkley doesn't put himself in a position to play.