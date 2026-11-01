The Eagles aren't expected to move Barkley ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Philadelphia's roster has been ravaged by injuries this season, and Barkley himself hasn't avoided health concerns, with two contests where he's played above 70 percent of snaps, three appearances in which he made early exits and two missed games to date. He thus has been capped to just 49 touches for 261 yards from scrimmage and one rushing touchdown, but general manager Howie Roseman won't consider trading Barkley ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. As for Barkley's Week 8 prospects, he doesn't have a designation for Sunday night's game at Washington and has only Jaydon Blue and Elijah Mitchell available behind him, so a workhorse role could be in the cards.