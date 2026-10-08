Barkley (hamstring) wasn't present during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Tim McManus of ESPN reports.

Barkley appears as if he'll go down as a non-participant for a second session in a row to kick off Week 5 prep, something that'll be confirmed once the Eagles post Thursday's injury report. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Barkley currently is viewed as week-to-week due to the hamstring issue that knocked him out of this past Sunday's game against the Rams after just four offensive snaps, so the running back's continued likely lack of activity isn't unexpected.