Barkley (hamstring) wasn't spotted at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Barkley was inactive for this past Sunday's loss to the Jaguars in London due to a hamstring injury suffered one week prior, but head coach Nick Sirianni told Zach Berman of The Athletic on Monday that he's "hopeful" the running back will gain clearance to play in Week 6 against the Panthers. Assuming Barkley goes down as a DNP on Wednesday, he's not beginning the week on the right foot, but he'll still have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday.