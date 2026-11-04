Barkley wasn't present for the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Barkley may still be tending to the hamstring and back issues that he impacted his practice reps last week, but Wednesday's injury report will reveal if he indeed was a non-participant and also the reason for his absence. Jaydon Blue is the only healthy RB on the Eagles' active roster, though practice-squad member Elijah Mitchell tallied 11 carries for 34 yards and four catches (on six targets) for three yards while splitting the backfield with Barkley this past Sunday at Washington.