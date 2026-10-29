Barkley (hamstring/back) wasn't spotted warming up at Thursday's practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's walkthrough as a non-participant, Barkley now appears absent again at the start of Thursday's session. His official participation level will be confirmed by Philadelphia's injury report later Thursday, but Barkley seems to be trending in the wrong direction after sustaining what he described as a compensatory back injury during Monday's 38-21 loss to the Cowboys, which marked his return from a two-game absence. Jaydon Blue is the top healthy alternative behind Barkley heading into Sunday night's game against the Commanders.