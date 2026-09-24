Barkley (stinger) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Barkley missed most of the first half of the Eagles' Week 2 win at Tennessee due to a stinger, but he returned in the second half and ended the contest with five touches for 20 yards from scrimmage. He told Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday that an MRI on his left shoulder "went well," and during the corresponding session he was spotted wearing a protective device on his shoulder and neck area, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. Barkley is actually the healthiest of the running backs on Philadelphia's active roster, as both Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) were held out of drills entirely to begin Week 3 prep. The overall situation bears monitoring in the coming days to see who among the trio will be available Monday in Chicago.