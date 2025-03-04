The Eagles and Barkley agreed to terms Tuesday on a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barkley's new deal reportedly includes $36 million fully guaranteed at signing, plus incentives worth up to an additional $15 million, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Barkley's arrival in Philadelphia transformed the team's identity, resulting in a season which ultimately culminated in a Super Bowl LIX victory over the Chiefs, and a 2,000-yard rushing campaign for the 28-year-old. Barkley will rank among the scarce few players warranting consideration to be selected No. 1 overall in 2025 fantasy drafts, with the Eagles set to reprise a top-end offensive line, and Barkley still looking like one of the most explosive and versatile threats from scrimmage in the league.