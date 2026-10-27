Barkley said after Monday's 38-21 loss to the Cowboys that his "hamstring came out great," and noted that the back issue that kept him out for the entire fourth quarter isn't anything that he expects to prevent him from playing Sunday against the Commanders, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

While suiting up for the first time since Week 4 after missing the Eagles' previous two games due to a hamstring strain, Barkley took the field for just 10 snaps on the night but was impactful in his limited playing time. He touched the ball on nine of those snaps, carrying seven times for 62 yards and a touchdown to go with two receptions for nine yards on two targets. Heading into the game, the Eagles had deliberately planned to manage Barkley's workload to some extent, but he ended up seeing fewer snaps than anticipated after his back locked up on him following a 29-yard run in the first quarter. He didn't end up taking any snaps after the third quarter, with the Eagles leaning exclusively on Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) and Elijah Mitchell out of the backfield over the final 15 minutes. Fortunately for Barkley, the back issue doesn't seem to be a major concern, but his activity in practice this week will warrant monitoring as the Eagles assess his availability for Sunday's contest.