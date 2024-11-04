Barkley rushed 27 times for 159 yards and a touchdown while corralling three of four targets for 40 yards and a second score in Sunday's 28-23 win over Jacksonville.
Barkley continued to carry fantasy squads with another gaudy stat line for the 6-2 Eagles. The 27-year-old has flourished since joining Philadelphia this past offseason, averaging 5.9 yards per carry as a rusher with eight combined touchdowns through eight starts. Barkley has always been a household name in fantasy circles, and he is putting together an MVP-type season heading into a Week 10 matchup against Dallas next Sunday.
