Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Ready for Thursday Night Football
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barkley (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and has been cleared to suit up Thursday against the Giants.
Barkley is ready to suit up for Thursday's divisional match after having been estimated as a non-participant Monday and as limited during Tuesday's walk-through. The star running back has reportedly dealt with general soreness in his knee, and he played a season-low 72 percent of offensive snaps Week 5 while carrying the ball just six times for 30 rushing yards. Given that context, it's possible his workload could be managed Thursday night coming off a short week of practice.
