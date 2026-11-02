Barkley said after Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders that he has received assurances from the Eagles front office that he will remain with the team beyond the Nov. 10 trade deadline, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. "The whole time my mindset was, we have a little issue going on right now and I feel like I'm the type of player and the type of leader that can help us get out of it," Barkley said. "And I want to be one of the reasons why we fix it."

After dropping their sixth straight game Sunday, the Eagles now sit at 2-6 on the season and could be motivated to explore moving veteran players for draft capital ahead of the deadline. Barkley -- who is under contract through 2028 -- apparently won't be among the pieces the Eagles consider moving, as the team is counting on re-emerging as a playoff contender next season rather than embracing a long-term rebuilding effort. Though he'll be suiting up for the Eagles in their Week 9 matchup with the division-leading Giants, Barkley could continue to have his playing time managed while he gets ramped back up from hamstring and back injuries. He played just 22 of the Eagles' 68 offensive snaps in the loss to Washington, finishing with 13 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown and a 24-yard reception on his lone target.