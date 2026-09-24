Barkley (shoulder) said Thursday that his MRI "went well" when asked about his chances of playing in Monday's game at Chicago, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Barkley departed after the Eagles' first offensive snap this past Sunday at Tennessee and was diagnosed with a stinger, but he returned after halftime and finished Week 2 with four carries for nine yards and one catch (on two targets) for 11 yards. Because the Eagles play the Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 3, Philadelphia didn't hold practice until Thursday this week, and Barkley was seen wearing a protective device on his shoulder and neck area during the open portion of that session, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. Barkley's activity level will become known once the team posts its first injury report of the week.