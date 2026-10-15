Barkley (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report.

Barkley's lack of activity so far this week isn't a surprise considering he hasn't been present for either of the Eagles' two practices. He thus has one more opportunity to attempt to mix into drills Friday, at which point the team may make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. If Barkley and fellow RB Will Shipley (foot) are sidelined this weekend, Dameon Pierce is the top candidate to pace Philadelphia's backfield, with Carson Steele also on hand for reps that linger.