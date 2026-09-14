Barkley carried 15 times for 83 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 24-22 victory against Washington.

The highlight of Barkley's performance was easily his 42-yard, tackle-breaking scamper midway through the second quarter. Beyond that, the star running back was mostly contained on the ground, recording just 41 yards on his other 14 totes. Barkley also was a non-factor in the passing game, hauling in just one pass for a three-yard loss. That may be a particularly concerning stat for Barkley's fantasy managers considering his dwindling usage as a pass catcher at the end of last season -- over his final five regular-season games, Barkley caught just two of nine targets for a meager 14 yards and was shut out entirely through the air in four of those contests. Barkley does have a favorable Week 2 matchup, as he'll face a Tennessee team that often looked inept in a Week 1 loss to the Jets.