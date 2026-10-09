Barkley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Jacksonville.

Barkley didn't practice this week in the wake of suffering a right hamstring injury this past Sunday against the Rams, so his lack of availability for Week 5 doesn't come as a surprise. With Tank Bigsby (abdomen) on injured reserve, it'll be the Will Shipley show out of the Eagles backfield Sunday, while Dameon Pierce also is on hand for RB reps that linger, and Jaydon Blue and Carson Steele are options to be elevated from the practice squad. Barkley's next chance for game action is Sunday, Oct. 18 versus the Panthers.