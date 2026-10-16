Barkley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After missing a second straight week of practice due to a right hamstring injury, Barkley subsequently will be inactive for a second occasion this season. The Eagles placed Will Shipley (foot) on injured reserve Friday, so the backfield currently is occupied by Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele, the former of which is the favorite to garner more of the workload for as long as Barkley is sidelined.