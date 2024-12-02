Barkley rushed 23 times for 107 yards and a touchdown while catching two of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Ravens.

Barkley was in the midst of a mediocre performance by his lofty standards with just 65 rushing yards until he broke free for a 25-yard rushing touchdown with 7:56 remaining. That was his fifth rushing touchdown in the past three games and 11th of the season. Barkley also reached 100 rushing yards for the eighth time in 12 games for Philadelphia. The red-hot running back is showing no signs of slowing down ahead of a juicy Week 14 matchup against the leaky Panthers run defense.