Barkley rushed 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Steelers.

Barkley benefited from a week off to heal his nagging hamstring and back injuries during Philadelphia's Week 10 bye. The 29-year-old RB showed off his renewed burst on a 38-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Barkley has scored in four consecutive games, but Sunday's touchdown run alone eclipsed Barkley's rushing yard totals from each of the previous two games. He'll try to extend his touchdown streak Thursday against the struggling Dallas defense, assuming Barkley suits up after getting examined by trainers on the sideline with his helmet off in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win.