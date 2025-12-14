Barkley rushed 22 times for 78 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of three targets for 14 yards in the Eagles' 31-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

As his final line indicates, Barkley had to work for his yards Sunday, but the star back was effective in churning out some productive gains and recorded his sixth rushing touchdown of the campaign on a two-yard run with just under two minutes remaining in the first half. Barkley now has logged 20 or more carries and scored a rushing touchdown in consecutive games for only the second time this season, affording him some momentum heading into a favorable Week 16 road matchup against the Commanders on Saturday afternoon.